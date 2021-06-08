Longitude Cayman Ltd. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $132,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 1,573,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,618,922. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock worth $140,961,088 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

