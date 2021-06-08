Longitude Cayman Ltd. Reduces Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of MeiraGTx worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,201. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $658.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

