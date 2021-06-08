Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 26,600 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Beyond Meat accounts for 2.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Beyond Meat worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,050 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYND traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.46. 111,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,990. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.33.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

