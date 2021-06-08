Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 2.6% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635,623. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

