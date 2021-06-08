Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.90

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.90 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 46951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

