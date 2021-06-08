Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

