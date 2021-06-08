Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

LOW traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

