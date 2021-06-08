LTO Network Achieves Market Cap of $67.53 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $67.53 million and $17.04 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.46 or 0.01000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.43 or 0.09683202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051071 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,295 coins and its circulating supply is 282,663,222 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.