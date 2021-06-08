Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.77. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 23,769 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

