Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Luk Fook Holdings (International) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

