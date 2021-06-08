Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $331.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

