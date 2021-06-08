Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.