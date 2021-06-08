Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $337.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

