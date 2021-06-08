LunchMoney Reaches Market Cap of $367,537.39 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $367,537.39 and $3,501.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.99 or 0.00985786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.09 or 0.09961851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051681 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

