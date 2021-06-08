LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.0902

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,656.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,982.89 or 0.99882098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.96 or 0.01038571 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00495330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00386858 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004223 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,461,772 coins and its circulating supply is 11,454,539 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

