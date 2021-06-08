LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €656.30 ($772.12). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €651.20 ($766.12), with a volume of 281,922 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €629.00 ($740.00).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

