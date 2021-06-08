Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.53 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $288,843.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.99 or 0.00985786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.09 or 0.09961851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

