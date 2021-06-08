Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.030-0.120 EPS.
Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,169,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
