Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.030-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,169,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

