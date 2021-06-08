Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 49,284 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,284 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $116,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,902 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 109,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,363. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

