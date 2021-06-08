Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,295 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 312,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,336,587. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

