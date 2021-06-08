Madison Asset Management LLC Has $50.55 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,621 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. 246,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.