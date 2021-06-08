Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.64. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

