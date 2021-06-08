Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $85,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.15. 78,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.91. The firm has a market cap of $450.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

