Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.22

Shares of Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and traded as high as $33.00. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.22.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.