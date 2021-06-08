Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,090,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,684,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,657,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.