Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.68. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 277,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAGS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

