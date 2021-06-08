Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Upgraded at Erste Group

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:MYTAY opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

