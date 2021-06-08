Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.86. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 19,761 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 61.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

