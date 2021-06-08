Manna Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Manna has a market capitalization of $911,376.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 52.6% against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,461.07 or 0.99634697 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,074,544 coins and its circulating supply is 832,269,901 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.