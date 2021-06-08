MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches Market Cap of $46.32 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00026212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00978158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.93 or 0.09538929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049947 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 301,672,738 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

