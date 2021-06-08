MAP Protocol (MAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $70,075.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $70,075.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00256336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.01211343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,406.87 or 0.99573769 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

