Maple Price Hits $10.70 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $10.70 or 0.00031867 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $197,834.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00026901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00990343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.60 or 0.09667236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.