Marc Nissan Sells 20,000 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CTO Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RSSS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 73,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. Research Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

