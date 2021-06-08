Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 94,378 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $528,536.12.

On Friday, May 21st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,831,000.00.

DNLI stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 721,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,132. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 314.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

