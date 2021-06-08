Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 12,650 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 238.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

