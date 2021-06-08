Maria D. Martinez Sells 2,652 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 164,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,880. The firm has a market cap of $814.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

