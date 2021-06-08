Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 9,051 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 720,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,430. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $3,130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.