Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Markel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Markel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,210.15 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $880.59 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

