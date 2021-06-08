Marlin (POND) One Day Volume Tops $35.14 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Marlin has a total market cap of $66.62 million and approximately $35.14 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00065117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00244100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00226584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.95 or 0.01242309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,380.22 or 0.99455935 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.