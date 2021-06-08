Marshall Urist Sells 16,566 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $747,623.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,713.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 2,982,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,411. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $338,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

