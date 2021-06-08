Masari (MSR) Reaches Market Cap of $686,240.27

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Masari has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $686,240.27 and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,889.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.21 or 0.07614017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.03 or 0.01787890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00479595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00168372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.00762932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00492263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00394961 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

