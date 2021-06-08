MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $208,304.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00245603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00225296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.01224561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.01 or 1.00623908 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,985,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

