MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.59

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.59 and last traded at $120.74, with a volume of 9076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47.
In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,344 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.