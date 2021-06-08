MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.59

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.59 and last traded at $120.74, with a volume of 9076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,344 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

