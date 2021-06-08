Master Contract Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $177,735.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $212,242.52 and $177,735.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.21 or 0.07614017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00168372 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

