Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $366.77. The company had a trading volume of 107,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $363.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

