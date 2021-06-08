Mathew Watson Sells 1,337 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12.

On Monday, May 10th, Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mathew Watson sold 13 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,582.62.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $524,202.12.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.03.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

