Mathew Watson Sells 668 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01.

On Monday, May 10th, Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mathew Watson sold 13 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,582.62.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $524,202.12.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

