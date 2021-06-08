Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 1,902 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $220,118.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew M. Bilunas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Matthew M. Bilunas sold 21 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,556.54.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92.

BBY traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $118.22. 1,534,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.03.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

