Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.65. 90,307 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

