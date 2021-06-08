Maxcoin Trading Down 9.2% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $423,776.46 and $120.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,936.45 or 1.00341925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.37 or 0.01040005 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00505083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00386809 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

